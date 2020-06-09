The Big Story Podcast: Special interview with DPM Heng Swee Keat

53:27 mins

Synopsis: In this special episode of The Straits Times' video series The Big Story, The Straits Times' associate editor Vikram Khanna speaks with Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat.

They discuss how Singapore can recover from the ongoing economic downturn and build up its reserves amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

They tackle the following points:

1. Which sectors can expect major structural changes? (4:20)

2. How flexibility has brought in additional income in ways not possible before and how some eateries have expanded to promote deliveries islandwide (12:40)

3. What if there is still corporate distress after the Jobs Support Scheme tapers off? Why it is urgent to rethink business models (20:40)

4. Options to rebuild the fiscal position of Singapore and its reserves (28:10)

5. How Singaporeans have responded to rules and health advisories, and changes along the way (38:00)

6. Why the coming general election is about setting directions for the next five to 10 years (49:05)

Produced and edited by: ST Video team

