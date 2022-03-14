The art & heritage of diplomacy

The exchange of gifts among foreign leaders is a tradition closely tied to the delicate work of international diplomacy.

The gifts are often formally presented during state visits and courtesy calls.

Singapore's leaders, including its presidents and prime ministers, have both given and received numerous items on behalf of the nation throughout its history.

The gifts range from an intricate box from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi featuring the Indian peafowl, the country's national bird, in 2015 to a model of a khaen, a 4,000-year-old musical wind instrument believed to be Laos' oldest musical instrument, from then Laos National Assembly president Pany Yathotou in 2018.

A new ST-Istana multimedia project, launched on March 3, gives the public a closer look at the state gifts to Singapore, including seven of them in 3D through augmented reality.

Called Art Of Diplomacy: State Gifts In The Istana's Collection, the project - a collaboration between The Straits Times and the President's Office - was launched by President Halimah Yacob and Mr Warren Fernandez, editor-in-chief of SPH Media Trust's English, Malay and Tamil Media Group and editor of ST.

The launch event at the Istana Heritage Gallery coincided with its reopening following a two-year closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Seven of the 19 gifts featured in the project are part of the gallery's refreshed display.

A small selection of Singapore's state gifts is displayed at the Istana's banquet hall and sitting rooms during its five open houses throughout the year.

Open house events typically coincide with the Chinese New Year, Labour Day, Hari Raya Aidilfitri, National Day and Deepavali public holidays.

The Istana Heritage Gallery, which can be found opposite the Istana's main entrance along Orchard Road, is where one can get a glimpse of the artefacts at other times of the year. About 20 gifts are publicly displayed there and are curated once or twice each year.

The public gallery also offers special exhibitions showcasing the Istana's rich history and its transition from a colonial governor's house to its role today as the President's official residence.

Visitors can also find out more about the President's constitutional, ceremonial and community roles.

Admission to the gallery is free but only for organised guided visits. Contact Gallery_enquiry@ istana.gov.sg for more details.

• Produced in collaboration with the President's Office.