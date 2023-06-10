Tharman launches rejuvenation works at Geylang Serai cultural belt, sings P. Ramlee song

SINGAPORE - On Saturday, Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam sang the P. Ramlee song Getaran Jiwa – loosely translated as Stirring Of The Soul – to cheers and applause from an audience of residents, merchants, and other stakeholders in Geylang Serai.

“The soul’s vibrations surge through my heart in arranged tones, melody and song,” he sang its opening lines in Malay.

Mr Tharman was guest of honour at a groundbreaking ceremony held at cultural heritage hub Wisma Geylang Serai, to mark the start of rejuvenation works at the Geylang Serai cultural belt.

The Senior Minister, who announced on Thursday that he planned to run for Singapore’s presidency, also paid tribute to the late Malay singer-songwriter, film-maker and actor behind the song, who died in 1973.

Mr Tharman said that, after he posted about P. Ramlee on Facebook in April, he was struck by the response he received from the public, who wanted the artiste’s legacy to be recorded for future generations.

He said: “What was very important is that he was something for people of all races in Singapore… those of us who were old enough… can remember that. (He) always focused on the ordinary person: both the humour and the sad stories about the ordinary people.”

Mr Tharman discussed the matter with the relevant ministers, and an inter-agency committee has been set up - not just to record P. Ramlee’s legacy, but also as a continuing part of Singapore’s multicultural culture.

The committee, which includes the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth, National Heritage Board, National Library Board and others, will consult the public on this.