‘Thank you to this lion of an island’: British author inspired by S’porean WWII pilot finds his family

SINGAPORE - British author Onjali Rauf, who set out to get in touch with the family of a Singaporean World War II pilot while on a 10-day visit to the Republic, has fulfilled her goal.

Three years after The Lion Above The Door was published, she managed to meet family members of Tan Kay Hai, a decorated, daredevil pilot with the Royal Air Force (RAF) during World War II, on April 30. He had been the inspiration behind a character in one of her books.

She had wanted to let his family know how much his legacy meant to her, as well as the children who have read her book, and reached out to The Straits Times in a bid to locate them.

After the ST article was published on April 27, she was contacted by members of Mr Tan’s family, as well as individuals with stories of other Singaporean heroes and their brave deeds - “All wanting to help, all wanting to share,” she said.

“Every single heart who has reached out has reminded me of just how deeply wonderful human beings can be - and how the desire to share stories with one another, histories with one another, and aid any quest for peoples and truths, burns ever bright,” Ms Onjali, who had arrived in Singapore on April 21 for a series of speaking engagements with various schools, said of her mission.

Among those who reached out was Mr Tan Thuan Kok, 84, the eldest of Mr Tan Kay Hai’s four children.

The pair, along with members of Mr Tan Thuan Kok’s family, met for dinner at the National University of Singapore Society’s Suntec City Guild House on April 30.

A day earlier, Ms Onjali had also managed to visit Mr Tan Kay Hai’s grave at Kranji War Cemetery, along with friends of his family who had reached out to her. There, she left flowers and a copy of her book at his headstone.

“As I walked away and turned over my shoulder to say thank you and farewell to the place where Tan Kay Hai’s ashes now lay, it really struck me how beautiful a position the cemetery was, and how fitting it was that Tan Kay Hai’s final resting place looked out over the city: as if he, and all the other brave soldiers and women now resting too, were still watching over and protecting the city somehow,” she told ST.