Thaipusam more muted this year amid Covid-19 pandemic, but devotion shines through

SINGAPORE - The Thaipusam festival was a muted affair this year, with a slow trickle of devotees visiting Sri Thendayuthapani Temple in Tank Road on Thursday (Jan 28).

Devotees completed temperature screening and registration before entering the temple, and there were separate routes for general visitors and those carrying milk pots.

Stringent restrictions were in place at this year's festival, with no foot processions or kavadis - wooden or metal structures with milk offerings - from Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple in Serangoon Road.

Devotees were still allowed to carry paal kudams or milk pots into the temple in Tank Road, and about 5,000 people booked time slots for the milk pot offerings.

Unlike previous years, there were no large crowds and musical instruments at this year's festival.

Devotees The Straits Times spoke to said the event was well-organised, with effective safe distancing measures in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Student Losheini Ravindranc, 24, who visited the temple with her parents and sister, said the event was quieter than previous years.

"There are a lot of changes in place but our devotion remains the same. The organisers have been very careful with the safety measures in place, and we were able to spend enough time at the sanctum to pray," she said.

Another devotee, Mr Ganesh Kumar, also noted how the event was drastically different from previous years.

The 41-year-old senior executive at Gardens by the Bay attends Thaipusam every year and had carried kavadis in the past.

Mr Ganesh, who attended the event with his mother, said that he booked his slots in the first week of January.



A girl being assisted by her father as she receives her pre-made milk pot. ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID



"Although Thaipusam very different this year, I think the event was well-organised, especially the routes to separate general devotees and those carrying milk pots. We are glad that we were able to come and pray on this day, even with all the measures in place.

"I hope next year things will be back to normal and we can have a lively Thaipusam again," he added.