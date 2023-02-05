Thaipusam festivities return with foot procession and live music

SINGAPORE - After two years of muted observances due to pandemic measures, Thaipusam returned on Sunday with live music and the foot procession.

Mr Thirunavukkarasu Sundaram Pillai, 51, was back for the 35th time in his custom-made wheelchair. He carried a 30kg alagu kavadi – a structure made of wood and metal – as his devotion to Lord Murugan.

With 80 hooks pierced into his torso and face, the 51-year-old wheeled himself along the 3.2km foot procession from Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple in Serangoon Road to Sri Thendayuthapani Temple in Tank Road.

“It is immensely fulfilling to participate in the foot procession after two years. We have prayed for our family’s well-being,” said Mr Thirunavukkarasu.

Joining him were his younger brother Mr Saravanan Pillai and Mr Saravanan’s 13-year-old son, who bore their very first kavadis.

They were among over 35,000 devotees who took part in the annual festival, which over the last two years saw muted celebrations as the authorities took steps to minimise the risk of Covid-19.

The festival on Sunday saw 13,002 devotees carrying milk pot offerings called paal kudam and around 450 kavadi-bearers.

Festivities kicked off at 11.30pm on Saturday and continued till late on Sunday night. The procession was also live streamed by the Hindu Endowments Board (HEB).

Rain on Sunday evening delayed the procession by about an hour.

Minister for Manpower Tan See Leng, who was at Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple on Sunday morning, said the festival and its return tells the story of the past 2½ years.

“Life is now coming back to normal and it is indeed a victory of sorts for us as a country and as a people,” Dr Tan said.

Noting that it was also the last day of Chinese New Year or “chap goh mei”, he added that it was “a double celebration” on Sunday.

“So this is really a fantastic indication of who we are, as a culture – multicultural, multi-religious and full of respect for one another’s religions,” he said.