Thaipusam festival to take place with strict measures; kavadis to be banned

SINGAPORE - Hindu devotees who wish to participate in the Thaipusam festival next month will have to abide by a host of stringent measures, including pre-booking time slots to enter the temple, and using only pre-prepared offerings.

Unlike previous years, there will be no foot procession from Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple in Serangoon Road to Sri Thendayuthapani Temple in Tank Road during the festival on Jan 28 and activities will only be conducted in and around the latter temple, announced the two temples and the Hindu Endowments Board (HEB) on Thursday (Nov 10).

They said in a joint statement that these restrictions are necessary in the light of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the decision to continue holding the festival was taken because of its historical significance.

During the festival, devotees typically fulfil their vows and carry paal kudams or milk pots, or kavadis, which are wooden or metal structures with milk offerings, into the Tank Road temple.

To prevent any potential outbreaks of Covid-19, festival organisers will ban all forms of kavadis for the upcoming festival.

Devotees with any form of kavadis, including body-pierced versions, will not be allowed at the festival or into the temple. These include those with piercings on their tongue, cheeks, forehead, arms or legs, said the statement.

Those who wish to carry paal kudams into the temple can only use pots that are pre-prepared by the temple due to space restrictions.

However, the number of paal kudams available will be capped, and each devotee bearing a paal kudam can only be accompanied by one person.

The Sri Thendayuthapani Temple will also deny entry to devotees who have not pre-booked timeslots and groups carrying musical instruments or any form of amplification device.

Devotees will not be allowed to gather outside the temple, and must follow a pathway assigned by the temple after they finish giving their offerings and prayers.

"All of the above measures are carried out for the safety and well-being of the devotees and their families," said the statement, adding that organisers intend to allow as many devotees as possible without breaching safe management measures.

The elderly, the young and those who are physically challenged are encouraged to pray from home instead, using a live stream of the Thaipusam prayer session.

Devotees can make their online bookings on the Sri Thendayuthapani website from Jan 3 next year, and more details will be provided closer to the event.