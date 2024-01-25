Thaipusam 2024 drums up cheer and hope for 18,000 devotees

SINGAPORE – Traditional music sounded on the streets of Little India and Dhoby Ghaut as more than 18,000 devotees marked the annual rite of Thaipusam on Jan 25.

The devotees performed penitential acts on their walk of faith for Hindu god Lord Murugan.

Among the 274 kavadi bearers and 12,800 bearers of paal kudam, or milk pot, was 19-year-old first-timer Mithesh, who goes by one name. Carrying a 35kg alagu kavadi, the former youth-at-risk and full-time national serviceman is optimistic about turning over a new leaf.

His alagu kavadi – a structure made of wood and metal – was held in place by close to 70 hooks pierced into his body. His nine-day fasting and rigorous preparation had culminated in the procession, which he took about three hours to complete.

Mithesh’s mother, Ms Jewel Kala, 47, expressed her joy in seeing his positive transformation through religion. The single mother of three said: “He is small compared with his kavadi, so there were numerous challenges. I am proud he saved up and bought his own second-hand kavadi, costing $1,000, and is the first in this generation of my family to do so.”

Mithesh, who plans to pursue veterinary science and hopes to support his mother financially, said: “Events like Thaipusam are gateways for youth-at-risk who want to mend their ways. I am glad religion and devotion have changed me.”

Bearing a variety of kavadis and milk pots atop their heads, the devotees in yellow and orange garb completed the 4km foot procession from Sri Perumal Temple to Sri Thendayuthapani Temple. All participants had pre-registered as early as a month ago.

The devotees were undeterred by the festival falling on a weekday in 2024, with some working adults and students taking leave to join the festivities. Despite the mild showers in the afternoon, the devotees persevered with the mostly smooth foot procession.

Minister for Communications and Information and Second Minister for Home Affairs Josephine Teo joined the festival and highlighted the meaningful participation of non-Hindus, non-Indians and particularly young devotees in the festivities.

Describing the crowd as interestingly multiracial and multicultural, she said: “It is most encouraging to me that local non-Hindus supporting their family members or friends are here to observe this as a practice, a fabric of our society.”