Thai woman goes into labour while having mookata but tells eatery she may return to finish her meal

A Thai woman was reluctant to part with her food when she suddenly went into labour in the middle of her mookata meal (Thai-style barbecue-steamboat) at an eatery in Bangkok, Thailand.

Although her water had broken, she made an unexpected request to the service staff - to not clear her table in case she returned, reported Thai newspaper Khaosod.

The eatery’s manager, Mr Yuthaphum Kaewkhem, also known as Boom, recounted the incident in a Facebook post on Monday, garnering over 3,600 reactions.

While the staff were urgently arranging transport to the hospital, the woman continued to insist that she will return later to finish her food because she had only a few bites of it. She proposed that if she did not give birth after reaching the hospital, she will come back and continue with her meal. It is unclear if she was dining alone.

Shocked, Boom counter-proposed: “Tell the customer that I will give her free meals for the next nine months. For now, she should focus on delivering her baby.”

In a follow-up post the next day, Boom revealed that he had visited the mother and baby boy in the hospital, sharing photos of them together.

Boom later posted a video on Wednesday, where he was seen presenting her with food, a mookata grill pan, and other kitchen utensils in the hospital.

The customer is said to be a regular at the restaurant who went that day because she was craving mookata. She did not expect to go into labour so early because the baby’s estimated due date was Oct 27.