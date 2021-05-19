Thai restaurant at Golden Mile Tower under investigation for selling pig blood curd

SINGAPORE - A Thai restaurant is under investigation for the illegal sale and possession for sale of pig blood curd, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on Wednesday (May 19).

On May 14, the agency conducted an operation at the restaurant in Golden Mile Tower after receiving information about it.

The operation found the restaurant selling a dish containing pig blood curd.

Unsold pre-packed pig blood curd was also seized.

Such products are banned in Singapore because animal blood can easily support the growth of bacteria and may contain diseases, said the SFA.

It explained that the unhygienic harvesting of blood can also lead to the introduction of pathogens - which cause disease - into blood food products.

As illegally imported food products are from unknown sources, they can pose a food safety risk, said the SFA.

In Singapore, food can be imported only by licensed importers and every consignment must be declared and have a valid import permit.

SFA advised members of the public who discover the sale of illegal food products to not patronise these food outlets and to provide feedback at this website or to call the SFA Contact Centre at 6805 2871.

Those who illegally import and sell pig blood products can be fined up to $50,000 and jailed for a maximum of two years on the first conviction.

In the case of a second or subsequent conviction, they can be fined up to $100,000 and imprisoned for three years.