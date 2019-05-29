Thai 'Dragon King' frozen pineapples said to have cyclamic acid not imported here: SFA

SINGAPORE - A brand of pineapples from Thailand said to contain cyclamic acid has not been imported here, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA).

In a Tuesday (May 28) Facebook post, the SFA said it was aware of a message being circulated which claimed that frozen peeled pineapples under the "Dragon King" brand were found with cyclamic acid.

Cyclamic acid is a sweetening agent not permitted for use in frozen and chilled fruit in Singapore.

"Based on our records, there is no import of the implicated brand of product into Singapore," the SFA said, adding that it has stepped up surveillance of peeled pineapples from Thailand.

"SFA will continue to monitor the safety of imported pineapples closely."

Imported food products are subject to regular inspections and sampling to check if they comply with food safety standards, the SFA said.

Food that fails such inspections or tests are not allowed to be sold, it added.