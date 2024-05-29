Thai defence chief makes two-day introductory visit to Singapore

SINGAPORE - The Chief of Defence Forces of the Royal Thai Armed Forces is in Singapore for a two-day introductory visit, said the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) in a statement on May 29.

General Songwit Noonpackdee called on Senior Minister of State for Defence Heng Chee How on the first morning of his visit on May 29, with both reaffirming the close and longstanding bilateral defence relationship between the two nations.

During the meeting, they also exchanged views on geopolitical developments in the region.

Gen Songwit also called on Singapore’s Chief of Defence Force, Vice-Admiral Aaron Beng, after inspecting the guard of honour at Mindef.

As part of his introductory visit, Gen Songwit also visited Safti Military Institute in Upper Jurong Road, where he received a brief on the school and leadership development in the Singapore Armed Forces.

Gen Songwit will also be attending the 21st Shangri-La Dialogue, to be held between May 31 and June 2.

Mindef said in its statement that Gen Songwit’s visit underscores the strong bilateral defence ties between Singapore and Thailand.

“Both countries interact regularly through exercises such as Exercise Cobra Gold, professional exchanges, high-level visits, cross-attendance of courses, as well as through multilateral platforms such as the Asean Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) and ADMMPlus,” the statement said.

“These interactions have strengthened cooperation and deepened mutual understanding between both armed forces.”

Gen Songwit was appointed to his current role in October 2023. He was previously Thailand’s deputy chief of defence forces.