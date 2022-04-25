Thai chief of defence forces on 4-day introductory visit to Singapore

SINGAPORE - The Republic has reaffirmed its close defence relationship with Thailand, with Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen meeting the Royal Thai Armed Forces' chief of defence forces, General Chalermphon Srisawasdi, on Monday (April 25) morning.

During their meeting at the Ministry of Defence (Mindef), the two "reaffirmed the close and longstanding bilateral defence relationship" between the two countries.

Both sides discussed ways to deepen defence cooperation, added Mindef.

Gen Chalermphon also called on Chief of Defence Force, Lieutenant-General Melvyn Ong, after inspecting a guard of honour at Mindef.

As part of his introductory visit from April 24 to 27, Gen Chalermphon will also visit the Changi Regional HADR (humanitarian assistance and disaster relief) Coordination Centre and Information Fusion Centre at Changi Naval Base.

He will be briefed on how the centres support HADR and maritime security efforts.

Mindef added that Gen Chalermphon will visit the Counter-Terrorism Information Facility on Tuesday.

Mindef said: "Gen Chalermphon's visit underscores the strong bilateral defence ties between Singapore and Thailand. Both armed forces interact regularly through bilateral exercises, professional exchanges, visits and cross-attendance of courses, as well as through multilateral platforms such as the Asean Defence Ministers' Meeting (ADMM) and ADMM-Plus."

"Such interactions have deepened the bilateral defence relationship, enhanced mutual understanding and strengthened both professional and people-to-people ties between the two armed forces," it added.