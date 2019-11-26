Tests soon on construction materials created from waste

Newsand, a material created from repurposed municipal solid waste, may soon be used in construction projects here.

The Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources will soon begin a field trial to assess the real-life performance of possible Newsand materials generated from incineration bottom ash (IBA), the thicker and heavier component of incinerated ash, and that created from slag, the by-product of the gasification of solid waste.

A field test using Newsand material generated from IBA will be conducted at a stretch of Tanah Merah Coast Road starting from the middle of next year.

Newsand made from slag has already been used to construct a temporary 105m-long footpath at Our Tampines Hub and a 3D-printed concrete bench. Newsand is part of efforts to turn trash into resources and close Singapore's waste loop, as well as reduce the amount of waste sent to Semakau Landfill.

