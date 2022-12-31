Testing times ahead, so need to stay united: PM Lee

SINGAPORE - Singapore must stay united and seize the moment as more testing times are expected in 2023, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Saturday.

This is even as the Republic has safely weathered the Covid-19 pandemic and emerged stronger from it, he told the nation in his annual New Year message.

While the impact of the year-end travel season and the latest surge in Covid-19 cases in China are being closely watched, Singapore can take the final steps to lift all remaining restrictions if the situation here remains stable, PM Lee said.

“We have a lot to be thankful for in 2022. After battling Covid-19 for nearly three years, things are getting back to normal... Still, I strongly encourage everyone to keep your vaccinations current, and protect yourselves with the latest bivalent vaccines,” he added.

Over the past year, almost all the pandemic-related restrictions in Singapore have been eased, though mask-wearing is still required in healthcare facilities, residential care homes and public transport, and there are limits imposed on in-person visits to hospitals and care homes.

In a statement on Friday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said Singapore’s high immunity against Covid-19, new treatment facilities and expanded transitional care facilities mean the Republic is in a stronger position to live with the virus.

But MOH said it is ready to step up border health measures if necessary, amid public concern over the large number of Covid-19 infections in China as the country plans to reopen its borders from Jan 8, 2023.

PM Lee on Saturday also warned of a troubled international outlook, and said Singapore must brace itself for the uncertainties ahead in the new year.

“The Russia-Ukraine conflict continues, with no good outcome in sight. US-China tensions are likely to persist. How quickly China recovers from Covid-19 remains to be seen, while the US and EU may well enter recession,” he added.

All of this will affect Singapore’s economy, he noted, with the Ministry of Trade and Industry expecting slower growth of between 0.5 per cent and 2.5 per cent in 2023 in its November forecast.

“In such testing times, we must above all stay united as one people,” he said.

Despite the dark skies, Singapore must also seize the moment and welcome promising investments and talent of all nationalities, while building up its own skills and capabilities, he added.

Reiterating what he had said in his National Day Rally in August, PM Lee said there is great interest in Singapore, with many businesses and individuals keen to set up shop here and in the region.

“Even the darkest of clouds have silver linings, but only for those bold enough to seize opportunities,” he added.