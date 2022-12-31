Testing times ahead, so need to stay united: PM Lee

SINGAPORE - Singapore must stay united and seize the moment as more testing times are expected in 2023, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Saturday.
This is even as the Republic has safely weathered the Covid-19 pandemic and emerged stronger from it, he told the nation in his annual New Year message.
While the impact of the year-end travel season and the latest surge in Covid-19 cases in China are being closely watched, Singapore can take the final steps to lift all remaining restrictions if the situation here remains stable, PM Lee said.
“We have a lot to be thankful for in 2022. After battling Covid-19 for nearly three years, things are getting back to normal... Still, I strongly encourage everyone to keep your vaccinations current, and protect yourselves with the latest bivalent vaccines,” he added.
Over the past year, almost all the pandemic-related restrictions in Singapore have been eased, though mask-wearing is still required in healthcare facilities, residential care homes and public transport, and there are limits imposed on in-person visits to hospitals and care homes.
In a statement on Friday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said Singapore’s high immunity against Covid-19, new treatment facilities and expanded transitional care facilities mean the Republic is in a stronger position to live with the virus.
But MOH said it is ready to step up border health measures if necessary, amid public concern over the large number of Covid-19 infections in China as the country plans to reopen its borders from Jan 8, 2023.
PM Lee on Saturday also warned of a troubled international outlook, and said Singapore must brace itself for the uncertainties ahead in the new year.
“The Russia-Ukraine conflict continues, with no good outcome in sight. US-China tensions are likely to persist. How quickly China recovers from Covid-19 remains to be seen, while the US and EU may well enter recession,” he added.
All of this will affect Singapore’s economy, he noted, with the Ministry of Trade and Industry expecting slower growth of between 0.5 per cent and 2.5 per cent in 2023 in its November forecast.
“In such testing times, we must above all stay united as one people,” he said.
Despite the dark skies, Singapore must also seize the moment and welcome promising investments and talent of all nationalities, while building up its own skills and capabilities, he added.
Reiterating what he had said in his National Day Rally in August, PM Lee said there is great interest in Singapore, with many businesses and individuals keen to set up shop here and in the region.
“Even the darkest of clouds have silver linings, but only for those bold enough to seize opportunities,” he added.
On the impending increase in the goods and services tax (GST) from 7 per cent to 8 per cent from Jan 1, PM Lee said a comprehensive package is being implemented to help cushion the effects of the tax hike and help households cope with cost of living pressures.
He added: “I thank everyone for contributing our fair shares to public revenues. This will help us greatly to take proper care of fellow Singaporeans, especially our more vulnerable seniors, both for today and for our children’s generation.”
Over the last month, nearly three million Singaporeans received up to $700 in cash, with more assistance on the way in the new year.
In November, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said there will be a $1.4 billion boost to the Government’s support package, with more details to be announced in Budget 2023 on Feb 14.
With the boost, the package will now be worth $8 billion, up from $6.6 billion before.
PM Lee said the GST hike will help to finance Singapore’s growing healthcare budget, as the Republic bolsters its preparedness for future pandemics and strengthens its healthcare system and community networks more broadly.
General practitioners, who were invaluable during the pandemic, will be mobilised as Singapore pushes ahead with the Healthier SG strategy, which will emphasise preventive health and improve the provision of care to Singaporeans, especially the elderly, PM Lee said.
Under Healthier SG, patients stick to one doctor, who will develop a personalised plan to address any medical concerns and set health goals.
Meanwhile, PM Lee said the Government is also planning and building for Singapore’s future, with major projects such as Changi Airport Terminal 5 and the Tuas megaport in progress.
The authorities have also been working to catch up on construction delays to public housing caused by Covid-19, with the aim of launching another 23,000 new Housing Board (HDB) flats in 2023 as promised.
“We are sparing no efforts to build more HDB flats, and keep public housing affordable and accessible for Singaporeans, especially couples starting families,” PM Lee said. “We will maintain this high tempo to meet the strong demand for housing, and expect to build up to 100,000 new BTO (Build-To-Order) flats from 2021 to 2025.”
PM Lee also highlighted moves in 2022 to secure Central Provident Fund contributions and work injury compensation for platform workers and to repeal Section 377A of the Penal Code, which criminalised sex between men.
On the latter, he added: “I am heartened that Singaporeans have responded with restraint and supported our balanced approach – to decriminalise male homosexual acts, while protecting the definition of marriage as a union between one man and one woman from being challenged in the courts.”
He also noted that his successor, Mr Wong, and the 4G leadership have been busy with the Forward Singapore discussions, which are aimed at gathering feedback and views to refresh the social compact here.
The exercise is expected to be completed in the second half of 2023.
Looking back at 2022, PM Lee lauded the support and trust of Singaporeans, and the valiant efforts of front-line workers, with more than 100,000 individuals set to receive national recognition for going beyond the call of duty to help Singapore battle the Covid-19 pandemic.
“In a crisis, they answered the call of duty and more,” he said. “They represent the best of Singapore and deserve our deepest gratitude.”