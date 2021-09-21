Testing positive for Covid-19: Where do you seek help and what kind of treatment do you need?

SINGAPORE - Depending on how old you are and whether your home is a suitable setting for you to recover in, the Health Ministry will recommend one of four recovery settings that will be available from Thursday (Sept 23).
1. Home recovery
Patient type: Those who are
- Fully vaccinated
- Aged 12 to 69 years old
- Have mild symptoms or none
- Have no severe diseases or illnesses
- Have no household members who are over 80 years old or are in one of the vulnerable groups (e.g. those who are pregnant, with a weakened immune response or with multiple comorbidities)
- Able to self-isolate in a room, preferably with an attached bathroom
Medical care: Telemedicine providers
Additional notes:
- Patients will receive an SMS within 24 hours, with a link to provide their details to start the 10-day home recovery
- They will be issued an isolation order and may be tagged with an electronic monitoring device
- Household members will have to register themselves as close contacts using the same link; they will receive an electronic quarantine order via SMS
2. Community care facilities
Patient type: Individuals who are clinically well, or who have mild symptoms, and do not require much medical care.
Medical care: On-site doctors and nurses
Capacity: More than 5,500 beds currently, with 1,000 to be added by the end of September.
Location:
- Connect @ Changi at the Singapore Expo
- D'Resort NTUC
- Tuas South
- Former Ang Mo Kio Institute of Technical Education
- Village Hotel Sentosa
- Civil Service Club @ Loyang
- Bright Vision Hospital
3. Stepped-up community care facilities
Patient type: Those who are generally well but have underlying health conditions that require closer monitoring, such as cardiac, neurological or respiratory diseases or weakened immune response.
Medical care: More medical and nursing staff, as well as medical monitoring devices.
Capacity: 300 beds by Friday, with the first facility to open on Thursday with 250 beds.
Location:
- NTUC Health Nursing Home (Tampines)
- Connect @ Changi at Singapore Expo
Additional notes: Suitable Covid-19 patients from nursing homes will be prioritised for admission to mitigate potential spread within residential long-term care facilities.
4. Hospitals and the National Centre for Infectious Diseases
Patient type: Those who need close and specialised medical attention, such as oxygen supplementation and intensive care.
Medical care: Oxygen supplementation, and intensive care units (ICUs)
Capacity:
- Non-ICU isolation beds in general wards: About 1,300
- ICU: 100 beds currently, with the ability to increase to about 300 beds at short notice
Additional notes: Those who have ARI symptoms should avoid going to accident and emergency departments unless they have severe symptoms, such as chest pain or shortness of breath.