Testing for Covid-19 begins for all residents, staff at homes for elderly

Coronavirus testing has started for all 30,000 staff and residents in Singapore's residential care homes for the elderly and is expected to be finished by early next month, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday.

Repeat tests will be carried out at about two-week intervals as a precautionary measure, although those who show acute respiratory symptoms will be tested immediately.

Singapore has not seen widespread Covid-19 outbreaks in facilities for the elderly. Yesterday, 768 new cases were reported - migrant workers in dormitories accounted for most of them - taking the total count to 21,707.

Still, these measures may keep seniors safe as overseas experience has shown that outbreaks in residential care homes for the elderly can be catastrophic, said MOH.

People aged 60 and above are most vulnerable to the disease, with all but one of Singapore's 20 deaths occurring in this age group. The only other person who died was 58.

Almost one in six seniors here also developed severe symptoms and required intensive care, compared with just 0.2 per cent of younger patients.

"It is therefore critical that we make extra efforts to protect our seniors," Health Minister Gan Kim Yong told reporters. "Even as we cautiously lift some circuit breaker measures, we will continue to put in place enhanced safeguards where necessary, especially for vulnerable groups like our seniors."

He added that testing for all 9,000 staff across Singapore's 80 nursing homes has been completed and the testing of 16,000 residents is under way.

All staff have tested negative for the virus to date, with the exception of one employee at Ren Ci nursing home in Ang Mo Kio.

More than 30 residents from the home were subsequently tested for the virus. None tested positive, although their health is still being monitored.

These residents include those who had been in contact with the staff member, as well as those who had acute respiratory symptoms.

"We expect that more cases will be identified within our nursing homes with this extensive testing in progress," Mr Gan said.

Meanwhile, 5,000 residents and staff at other residential homes have also been tested and the results have so far been negative.

If someone tests positive, quarantine protocols will be put in place and the affected area in the home disinfected.

As a precaution, staff in residential care facilities will stay in on-site facilities or move to hotels until the circuit breaker is lifted, if their job involves interacting with residents. Around 3,000 staff are currently in the process of moving into hotels.

Social support is also being extended to seniors, said Minister for Social and Family Development Desmond Lee.

For instance, the Silver Generation Office has been checking in on around 20,000 seniors who have weak family support, to update them on the latest developments and give them the care they need.

Some 450 volunteers are delivering meals and providing financial assistance to seniors, Mr Lee added.

"If you or any other group knows seniors in your neighbourhood who could use a friendly check-in, do reach out to them or let us know," he said.

National Development Minister Lawrence Wong also encouraged younger Singaporeans to run errands on behalf of their older relatives or chat with them on the phone. "A physical separation doesn't mean that you have to be emotionally isolated," he said.