Test your knowledge of national policies with MOF’s Budget Quiz

SINGAPORE – How many passengers will Changi Airport Terminal 5 be able to handle annually? Are you eligible for the Workfare Income Supplement Scheme? And what is the highest rate now for additional registration fees for cars?

If you think you know the answers to questions like these, you might be interested in the online 13th Budget Quiz launched on Monday by the Ministry of Finance (MOF).

The quiz aims to increase Singaporeans’ knowledge of key national policies and the Budget process ahead of the Budget statement, which will be delivered by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong on Feb 14. Participants who complete the quiz and register for the final draw can win prizes. MOF has not revealed details of the prizes.

From now till Feb 3, people may visit www.singaporebudget.gov.sg to participate in the quiz, which has 10 multiple-choice questions. Each participant is allowed to try the quiz several times, but can register for the draw only once.

There are two participation categories – the open category for the public, and the student category. Also, schools with the highest participation under each sub-category can win prizes. The sub-categories are: secondary schools, junior colleges/centralised institutes, and polytechnics/Institute of Technical Education/autonomous universities.

MOF’s Budget website will announce the winners on Feb 10. Winners will also be notified via e-mail.