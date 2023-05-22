Terry Xu’s application to cancel Pofma correction order rejected: MHA

SINGAPORE – The Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday said that Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam has rejected an application by Terry Xu to cancel the correction direction issued to him on May 7 under the fake news law.

Xu, the publisher of website The Online Citizen Asia (TOCA), had on April 30 posted false allegations against the police concerning an incident at Yishun Avenue 5 in May 2021, when police officers responded to a report about an elderly woman who looked lost and was not wearing a mask.

On May 7, TOCA and Xu were ordered under the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (Pofma) to post corrections to an online article and social media posts about the incident.

MHA said in a statement: “The conditions for issuing the Correction Direction were satisfied, and the application did not disclose any grounds to the contrary.”

“After having carefully considered the Application, the Minister for Home Affairs has decided to reject it. Xu has been notified of the rejection.”

Xu had been issued a direction which requires him to insert a correction notice at the top of his Facebook post, stating that the post contained false statements, together with a link to the article on the Government’s Factually website which sets out the correct facts. He was also directed to post the correction notice as a new post on his Facebook page.

Mr Shanmugam had instructed the Pofma Office to issue correction directions to Xu and TOCA.

The orders were in relation to Xu’s Facebook post on April 30, TOCA’s article on its website on May 2, and TOCA’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn posts on May 2 that referenced the TOCA article.

The allegations were similar to those in articles in 2021 on the incident by the now-defunct The Online Citizen (TOC), which was also issued a correction direction in May 2021 for publishing falsehoods. TOC then appealed in court to set aside the order, but the appeal was dismissed by the High Court in 2022.