Terror threat remains high, with global extremist groups a concern: ISD

The terrorism threat to Singapore remains high as the country continues to be targeted by extremist propaganda and grapples with people getting self-radicalised online.

There are also concerns about Islamist terrorist groups such as the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS), which retain their ability to inspire attacks, said the Internal Security Department (ISD), giving its annual threat assessment yesterday.

There is currently no specific intelligence of an imminent terror attack on Singapore, said ISD. But it pointed out why the threat continues to loom.

Since 2015, 45 self-radicalised individuals - 33 Singaporeans and 12 foreigners - have faced action to quell this threat. They have been issued orders of detention or restriction orders under the Internal Security Act (ISA).

Another 13 people - three Singaporeans and 10 foreigners - have been convicted of financing terrorism. These cases highlight the threat posed by online terrorist propaganda and self-radicalisation, ISD said in the fourth edition of its Singapore Terrorism Threat Assessment Report.

"The threat from Islamist terrorist groups and their violent ideology persists. Their virtual network of supporters continues to disseminate propaganda, raise funds and plot attacks. The spread of radical ideologies online has fuelled the self-radicalisation threat in Singapore," it said.

The latest such case involves a former mover at a logistics company who was detained under the ISA in April.

Radjev Lal Madan Lal, 29, was influenced by the online sermons of foreign radical preacher Imran Hosein, and practised knifing techniques.

He considered travelling overseas to take up arms and tried to recruit family and friends to his cause. He also created a social media group to propagate his ideologies online.

His case "underscores the pervasiveness of terrorist and extremist ideologies online, including those propagated by foreign preachers and ideologues", said ISD.

Meanwhile, ISIS continues to pose a significant security threat. The terror group has not stopped its attacks despite losing its hold on territory in Syria and Iraq about four years ago, and recently claimed credit for attacks in Syria, Egypt and Israel.

A month after its leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi was killed during a raid by US forces in February, the group announced a new leader. This reflects its "deep leadership bench and operational resilience", said ISD.

ISIS also continues to build its global footprint through its affiliates across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. Such affiliates are the main driver of terrorism in the region and pose the most immediate threat as they can mount ISIS-inspired attacks.

Covid-19 travel curbs have reined in terror plots in the region, but such respite may be temporary as border restrictions are lifted, said ISD.

It pointed out that more than 1,000 South-east Asians have travelled to the Syria/Iraq conflict zone since the mid-2010s. At least 600 - many of them women and children in detention camps - remain in Syria.

"Despite the distance, these individuals pose a security concern to our region. Battle-hardened fighters could facilitate and direct attacks from abroad," said ISD.

It added that these camps act as incubators for the next generation of militants who become indoctrinated in violent ideology. Women there have reportedly been promoting ISIS propaganda on social media and radicalising others back home.

ISD said autonomous media groups and ISIS supporters are engaging in "cyber jihad" by circulating official ISIS materials and their own propaganda.

"This facilitates the radicalisation and recruitment of a virtual 'caliphate of believers' who remain loyal to ISIS."

Meanwhile, it flagged that regional terror cell Jemaah Islamiah may revive ties with extremist network Al-Qaeda - the architect of the Sept 11, 2001, attacks in the United States.

It also highlighted the emerging threat of far-right terrorism.

ISD said that members of the public play a critical role in countering terror threats by staying prepared and vigilant.

The anti-terrorism movement SGSecure, which was launched in 2016, has helped to mobilise the community in the fight against terror, it said.

In the event of a terror attack, the first response of individuals at the scene is crucial.

For Singapore to recover from such an attack, it is key for the community to denounce the attack and support those affected by it.

"Our strongest defence is our collective vigilance, preparedness, resilience and unity, along with a zero-tolerance approach to those who seek to conduct or finance terrorist acts, or propagate extremist rhetoric to foment divisions within our community," said ISD.

The Singapore Terrorism Threat Assessment Report is aimed at alerting Singaporeans to the security environment here and regionally. It was first published in June 2017, and was initially released once every two years, but is now released annually.