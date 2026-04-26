Tengah’s first private condo nearly sold out at launch weekend

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Developer Hong Leong Holdings said 853 of its 863 units had been sold by 3pm on April 26, at an average price of $2,120 per sq ft.

SINGAPORE - Tengah’s first private condominium development, Tengah Garden Residences, was nearly sold out at its launch weekend, following a surge in demand for new private homes that began in March.

Developer Hong Leong Holdings said 853 of its 863 units had been sold by 3pm on April 26, at an average price of $2,120 per sq ft (psf).

Transacted prices ranged from $1,779 psf to $2,340 psf. The 10 units left unsold were of the development’s largest configuration, the four-bedroom premium with yard.

The developer also noted that Singaporeans accounted for 90 per cent of the purchases, with Tengah drawing interest as an up-and-coming residential neighbourhood.

Ms Betsy Chng, head of sales and marketing at Hong Leong Holdings, said: “The strong response to Tengah Garden Residences reflects healthy buyer confidence in Tengah as an emerging residential precinct with long-term value. Buyers were drawn by the project’s attractive pricing across a broad spectrum, as well as its integrated amenities within a new growth area.”

Property analysts point to multiple factors for the launch’s strong performance, including the condo’s proximity to upcoming transport nodes and facilities, competitive pricing and investment potential.

Huttons Asia chief executive officer Mark Yip noted that Tengah Garden Residences was the best-selling project by number of units in 2026.

“It is also the best-selling project by number of units since Parktown Residence in February 2025. In terms of percentage, it is the best-selling project since Skye at Holland in October 2025,” said Mr Yip.

Tengah Garden Residences is near the upcoming Hong Kah MRT station on the Jurong Region Line, slated for completion in 2029.

Developed by Hong Leong, GuocoLand and CSC Land, it comprises 863 units ranging from one- to four-bedroom apartments across nine 16-storey towers.

Facilities include two clubhouses, a children’s clubhouse, a gym, function rooms, and multiple sports and recreational amenities.

It is also close to schools such as Nanyang Technological University (NTU) and the upcoming Anglo-Chinese Primary School.

Prices started at $980,000, or $2,025 psf, for a 484 sq ft one-bedroom unit. Two-bedroom units, sized from 624 sq ft, started at $1.11 million or $1,779 psf. Three-bedroom units, sized from 797 sq ft, were priced beginning at $1.59 million, or $1,993 psf. Four-bedroom units, sized from 1,130 sq ft, started at $2.29 million or $2,025 psf.

Mr Yip said that based on the starting quantum of $980,000, the project offers buyers the most attractive entry prices among private launches in the outside central region in 2026. “The two-bedroom units start from $1,779 psf, which is very close to the prices for some executive condo units in 2026. It is probably the most attractively priced private residential project in 2026,” he added.

ERA Singapore CEO Marcus Chu said the project represents the first opportunity for buyers to enter Singapore’s newest town at an early stage. “Early buyers were able to enter the market before the area’s full transformation, when subsequent launches may reflect higher land costs and stronger pricing support,” said Mr Chu.

The future Hong Kah MRT station on the Jurong Region Line will link Tengah to key hubs including Jurong East, Choa Chu Kang and NTU, said Mr Chu.

He added: “Tengah is also part of the broader transformation of the western region, which encompasses the Jurong Lake District and the Jurong Innovation District. These developments are expected to create new employment hubs and drive long-term housing demand in the area.”

Mr Nicholas Mak, chief research officer at property search portal Mogul.sg, said that one source of demand for the development would be current HDB home owners seeking an upgrade.

In the west region of Singapore, a total of 13.600 Housing Board flats will be reaching the end of the five-year minimum occupation period, and some of those home owners will want to switch to a private property, said Mr Mak.

Mr Chu agreed, pointing out that Tengah is expected to yield more than 30,000 HDB flats in total, forming a substantial pool of future HDB upgraders as well.

“As one of the earliest private developments in the area, Tengah Garden Residences is well positioned to benefit from future demand. This offers buyers a clear exit strategy, enabling them to tap a growing pool of upgraders seeking newer private homes within the same estate as the town matures,” said Mr Chu.

In the east, another suburban condominium, Vela Bay, sold 72 per cent, or 371 of its 515 units, at an average price of $2,886 psf as at 6pm on April 25, according to developer SingHaiyi. Vela Bay is the first private condominium in the new Bayshore housing precinct.