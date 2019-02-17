Tenants evacuated after fire at The Centrepoint mall on Saturday night, no injuries reported

SINGAPORE - A fire broke out at a first floor shop of The Centrepoint on Saturday night (Feb 16), prompting the evacuation of some staff at the mall's eateries.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the incident at 10.30pm.

It said that the fire involved the contents of a storeroom, and was extinguished by the sprinkler system before firefighters arrived.

The Straits Times understands that the fire broke out at Italian shoe brand Geox's shop.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated, but it is believed that electrical wiring issues may have been involved.

A spokesman for the Orchard Road mall told ST that the fire occurred at about 10.30pm and was put out by 10.55pm.

"Tenants at nearby food and beverage outlets were evacuated in an orderly manner as a precaution," the spokesman said.

The affected areas were cleaned up the same night, and the mall was operating as usual on Sunday, he said.

In videos and photos posted to Facebook, firemen and police officers can be seen at the mall.

Several photos show the first floor of The Centrepoint wet, with one showing a shopkeeper attempting to sweep the water out of her store.

Another photo shows the floor and furniture in the Geox shop damaged, with black marks on the floor.

Said Facebook user Peng Cher Tay: "The whole ground floor was in a mess. Flooded with water everywhere."