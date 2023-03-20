Temporary scheme to bring large electricity users price relief to be suspended from May 1: EMA

SINGAPORE - A scheme which was launched to help commercial electricity consumers purchase electricity at fixed prices to help them cushion against the volatility of wholesale electricity prices, will be suspended from May 1.

The Energy Market Authority (EMA) said in a statement on Monday that it will be discontinuing the Temporary Electricity Contracting Support Scheme (Trecs) in light of global energy prices being less volatile in recent months, and that the Government’s “emergency measures” have stabilised the electricity market.

More longer-term retail contracts are now also available to large consumers, it noted.

Under Trecs, which was launched in December 2021, EMA had worked with generation companies (gencos) and electricity retailers to offer monthly fixed price plans or plans with a significant fixed price component for large consumers with an average monthly consumption of at least 4,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh).

During the height of the global energy crisis in 2021, around 11,000 business accounts, or 1 per cent of consumers, were purchasing electricity directly from the wholesale market – where prices change every half-hour.

Many of them were large users like coffee shop operators and small-medium enterprises with an average monthly consumption of around 4,000 kWh. They were not able to secure a long-term fixed price plan which can guarantee stability after their electricity retailer had exited the market.

This group can only purchase electricity from wholesale market or retailers, and cannot pay for electricity at the regulated tariff offered by SP Group.

Therefore, Trecs is a monthly scheme that allows these large electricity consumers to pay for electricity at a capped rate.

With the discontinuation of the scheme, EMA is encouraging consumers who are on Trecs, or purchasing from the wholesale electricity market, to consider entering into retail contracts for greater price certainty.

“This is to safeguard yourselves and your organisations against potential high and volatile wholesale electricity prices that could occur,” it added.

According to the Open Electricity Market, larger business consumers with an average monthly consumption of at least 2,000 kWh can buy electricity from 15 licensed electricity retailers.

EMA said that it will be building on the lessons learnt from the recent energy crisis and introduce enhancements to strengthen the foundations of Singapore’s energy market.

For one, the Standby LNG Facility (SLF) will be institutionalised to safeguard energy security, and gencos will be directed to the SLF to generate electricity using gas if there are potential shortages in energy supply, it added.

EMA will also be tightening the regulatory requirements on electricity retailers to strengthen consumer protection, and is also exploring ways to obtain more secure and long-term gas contracts.

These enhancements will be progressively rolled out in the coming months, it noted.

“EMA will continue to monitor the situation closely and take the necessary steps to ensure our energy markets continue to function properly,” said the agency.