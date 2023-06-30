Temporary arrangements for companies to hold official meetings virtually to end from July 1

SINGAPORE - From Saturday, companies in Singapore will no longer be able to hold official meetings virtually, the Ministry of Law (MinLaw) said in a statement on Friday.

The Meetings Orders – introduced in April 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic – allowed companies, variable capital companies and business trusts to convene, hold or conduct meetings through electronic means.

These included general meetings of companies, meetings for unit holders of a registered business trust, or general meetings of registered societies.

Advance notice on the cessation of such online meetings was given in December 2022 to allow entities to resume meeting arrangements in accordance with written law or their governing instruments on or after Saturday, said MinLaw.

With the latest amendments, variable capital companies, business trusts, unit trusts, debenture holders and companies that are not listed will be able to conduct fully virtual or hybrid general meetings.

However, listed companies will not be allowed to hold fully online general meetings. Such companies must hold either fully physical or hybrid meetings.

The latest guidance from the respective regulators can be found on MinLaw’s website.

The Meetings Orders were introduced as part of the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act 2020, to minimise physical interactions and transmission risks amid the pandemic.

It was initially supposed to cease in September the same year, but was extended by MinLaw due to the pandemic situation at the time.