Temple online bookings for Thaipusam open at 8am today

Hindu devotees looking to book a slot at Sri Thendayuthapani Temple on Thaipusam, which takes place on Jan 28, can do so from today at 8am.

The temple will be open from midnight to 9pm on Thaipusam.

The temple said yesterday that the online booking system will be closed at 8pm on Jan 24.

Online bookings can be made at www.sttemple.com

"Bearing in mind the rich tradition of the festival in Singapore as well as the utmost safety and well-being of devotees and their loved ones, the organising committee has made the necessary arrangements for a smooth and blissful Thaipusam for one and all," said the temple in a statement made in consultation with the Hindu Endowments Board and Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple, which is located in Little India.

During the festival, devotees typically fulfil their vows and carry paal kudams, or milk pots, or kavadis, which are wooden or metal structures with milk offerings, into the Sri Thendayuthapani Temple in Tank Road.

The temples and the board had said last month that there will be no foot procession between the two temples, unlike in previous years, and all forms of kavadis are banned as it is not possible to maintain safe distancing to assemble and mount the kavadi.

The Sri Thendayuthapani Temple said yesterday that only paal kudams prepared by the temple will be allowed as offerings, and each paal kudam devotee can be accompanied by one other devotee.

Other devotees can register a slot for up to five devotees, including themselves.

The temple added that devotees with any form of body piercing will not be allowed to enter.

Devotees who wish to fulfil their head-shaving (tonsuring) vows may do so, by calling the temple office and making prior arrangements.

Head-shaving activity will not be carried out on the eve of and on the day of Thaipusam, added the temple.

"All elderly, young children and those who are physically challenged are encouraged to pray from home," said the temple.

All prayer proceedings will be live-streamed via www.sttemple.com