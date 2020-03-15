Temple marks 14th anniversary with procession

A chariot procession was held in Sengkang yesterday to mark the 14th anniversary of the Arulmigu Velmurugan Gnanamuneeswarar Temple. The annual procession - shorter than usual in the light of the coronavirus outbreak - began at the Hindu temple in Rivervale Crescent, and drew about 40 devotees. The resplendent chariot, which carried the deities Arulmigu Velmurugan and Sri Gnanamuneeswarar, travelled to the neighbouring Chinese temples Chong Hua Tong Tou Teck Hwee Temple, Kampong Tengah Thian Hou Keng Temple and Chong Ghee Temple, as well as Rivervale Plaza and Punggol Park. Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean (far right), who was the guest of honour, was at the event with Punggol East Citizens Consultative Committee chairman Raymond Lye (red shirt).