Tempers flare after accident between duck boat and car causes tour disruptions

SINGAPORE - An accident between an amphibious vehicle and a car along Raffles Boulevard led to unhappiness among tourists after their schedule was disrupted on Wednesday.

Shin Min Daily News reported on Thursday that a dispute ensued between the passengers of the Captain Explorer DUKW tour and staff of tour company City Tours after the programme was cut short.

The vehicle, which can travel both on land and in water, takes passengers around the Civic District before it enters Singapore River though the Marina Bay area.

A tourist surnamed Zhang, 44, told the Chinese-language tabloid that the tour was supposed to start at 2.30pm, but the accident just outside Esplanade caused the ride to be delayed by an hour and the tour duration reduced as well.

“We had only five minutes in the water and that was unacceptable,” he said. These tours typically take an hour.

In a video seen by The Straits Times, the tourists and a City Tours staff member are engaged in a heated argument, at times escalating into a shouting match. The tourists were demanding compensation from City Tours.

The situation simmered down after the staff member apologised and said the company would be offering a full refund of the ticket.

According to Shin Min, the next batch of passengers whose trip was delayed by 30 minutes also began to complain after the tourists from the previous batch refused to get off the vehicle.

Responding to queries, the police said the accident happened at 2.36pm along 6 Raffles Boulevard.

A 47-year-old male car driver was conscious when sent to Raffles Hospital, it added.

When asked how the accident happened, City Tours general manager Wendy Leong told ST the situation was being reviewed by their insurance company.

“The incident was resolved by 3pm with 22 passengers affected,” she added.

“For those who were affected, we have rescheduled them to another tour date, but for those who can’t, we have provided them with a full refund.”

Police investigations are ongoing.