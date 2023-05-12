Temperature soars to 36.2 deg C in Choa Chu Kang, a record high for 2023

A pedestrian shielding herself from the sun in East Coast Road on May 12. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
A pedestrian shielding herself from the sun in Marine Parade on May 12. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
The 36.2 deg C recorded on May 12 exceeds the previous high in 2023 of 36.1 deg on April 14. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
SINGAPORE – The mercury soared to a high of 36.2 deg C on Friday, surpassing the highest temperature officially recorded in 2023 in Singapore.

Friday’s high was recorded in the south of Choa Chu Kang at 2.46pm, exceeding that of the previously reported hottest day of 2023, when 36.1 deg C was recorded in Admiralty, on April 14.

The highest-ever daily maximum temperature was 37 deg C in Tengah on April 17, 1983.

The Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) had previously forecast that the warm and humid weather experienced in April was expected to continue into the first half of May.

“May is normally one of the warmest months of the year,” MSS said in an earlier release. The first half of May is forecast to be warm and humid, with daily maximum temperatures reaching 34 deg C on most afternoons.

“On a few days when there is less cloud cover, the daily maximum temperature could reach a high of around 35 deg C.“

The Ministry of Education (MOE) said on Friday that schools have measures in place to help students and staff cope with the heat.

For instance, schools will encourage students to minimise outdoor physical activities between 10.30am and 3.30pm, when heat and ultraviolet levels are generally higher.

MOE said: “Schools may also explore ways to help students better manage the heat, such as allowing students to dress in PE attire or their school t-shirt, depending on their specific needs.”

The ministry did not elaborate on what thresholds were used to determine high temperatures.

It said that both the ministry and schools will continue monitoring the heat situation as well as students and staff’s well-being closely, especially those who may be more vulnerable to the effects of higher temperatures.

Singapore is at the confluence of a number of different climate variables, including the Enso system, El Nino and La Nina. That confluence means our weather patterns here are quite complicated.
