Temperature checks and other measures at Meet-the-People Sessions

Measures like temperature checks have been rolled out at all Meet-the-People Sessions (MPSes) run by the People's Action Party (PAP), in view of the Wuhan virus situation.

All visitors to PAP branches, where MPSes are held, will have to sanitise their hands and declare if they have travelled to China in the last 14 days, said an advisory sent to party branches that The Straits Times obtained yesterday.

Residents will also be asked if they have symptoms such as fever, cough or muscle aches, and if they will consent to having their temperature taken.

Those who have been to China recently, or have symptoms or a temperature above 37.4 deg C will be asked to return home and e-mail their requests to the branch.

Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC MP Alex Yam, who is executive director of PAP headquarters, said MPSes will proceed as normal apart from these minor adjustments. Party activists and volunteers have been told not to come to branch offices if they are ill, recovering from illness or had visited China in the last two weeks.

The PAP advisory also said Members of Parliament and party activists should not wear masks unless there are changes in the advisory issued by the multi-ministry task force handling the Wuhan virus outbreak. MPs who spoke to ST said the situation on the ground remains calm, and constituency events will continue as planned.

Nee Soon GRC MP Lee Bee Wah said signs would be put up at her ward to ask those who feel unwell or have been to China in the last 14 days not to attend the MPS.

"The sign also says if they have an urgent problem, they can e-mail me and I will deal with it promptly. As there is currently no community spread in Singapore, constituency activities, including MPS, will go on as planned," she said.

MacPherson MP Tin Pei Ling told ST on Wednesday that residents would be asked to inform volunteers if they have been travelling and reminded to follow the Health Ministry's advisories. "If they are unwell, we will tend to them specially. So far, residents seem okay, everyone is generally quite calm."

Similarly, Mr Patrick Tay, an MP for West Coast GRC, said that apart from the new measures, it would be business as usual for MPSes.

The Workers' Party declined to comment on any measures it is taking at its MPSes in Aljunied GRC and Hougang.

Singapore now has 16 confirmed cases of people with the Wuhan coronavirus - 15 Chinese nationals from Wuhan and one Singaporean who was evacuated from the Chinese city on Thursday.