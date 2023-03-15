Temasek Polytechnic students recreate favourite local dishes using plant-based meats

SINGAPORE - Four favourite local dishes – laksa, beef rendang, and chicken and beef satay – were given an all-plant makeover by six Temasek Polytechnic (TP) students, and the results could end up being served in restaurants here.

As part of their final year project, the students, who will be graduating from their Diploma in Food, Nutrition and Culinary Science programme in May, used plant-based proteins from Japanese food tech giant Fuji Oil Asia, which hopes to break into the local market for plant-based foods.

To turn the soy-based granules or pellets into the familiar favourite dishes, the students had to adjust their taste, texture and appearance and combine them with local spices to ensure that they resembled the original dishes as closely as possible.

“The students had to research what each food was made up of, what gave it its distinct flavour and what would happen if the real meat in each dish was substituted for its plant-based version,” said Dr Kalpana Bhaskaran, the deputy director of TP’s School of Applied Science who helped set up the collaboration between the students and the Japanese firm.

To test how close their dishes came to the real thing, the students served them to 500 people – mostly staff and students – in the polytechnic’s cafeteria, without first telling them no meat was used.