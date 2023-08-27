Temasek Poly team set to race model car in hydrogen-powered rally in Las Vegas

SINGAPORE - A team of Temasek Polytechnic students are gearing up for a car race that will ultimately go to the fast, furious and fuel-efficient.

Since May, the five first-year students have retrofitted a radio-controlled car to run on hydrogen, as well as swopped out metal components for lightweight parts to reduce its weight, as they prepare to be Singapore’s first representatives at the annual Horizon Hydrogen Grand Prix (H2GP) in Las Vegas.

A cleaner, scaled-down version of the Le Mans endurance race, this grand prix sees students below the age of 18 design, build and race their own remote control cars – at speeds that can reach 100kmh – powered by miniature hydrogen fuel cell “batteries”.

The race, held from Sept 11 to 14, will see the Temasek Poly team pit their engineering wits and remote-control driving skills against 27 other teams from 13 countries.

The first race is a two-hour-long qualifying round. From there, 15 teams will advance to the finals, which entails a gruelling six-hour race.

Each team will be given a limited number of hydrogen batteries for each race, which means they have to design and race their car to maximise energy efficiency.

Each battery can power the car for about 20 minutes, before a pit stop is needed to switch out the batteries for new ones.

The annual competition, organised since 2015 by Prague-headquartered Horizon Educational, aims to inculcate an interest in renewable energy and hydrogen fuel cells among young people. It will be held in Singapore in 2024.

Hydrogen fuel cells produce electricity by combining hydrogen and oxygen, with water and small amounts of heat released in the process. As it does not produce any planet-warming carbon dioxide when burned, hydrogen is considered a cleaner fuel that is set to play a major role in Singapore’s and many other countries’ move towards net-zero emissions.

The team will need the right strategies to find success in this endurance race, said Mr Wang Lei, a senior engineer with Temasek Polytechnic’s Clean Energy Research Centre who has been coaching the students.

“For instance, we often have the tendency to accelerate rapidly at the beginning of the race. But starting off this way has a higher power consumption that would drain the car battery very quickly, which means more pit stops during the race to swop out the used batteries for new ones,” said Mr Wang.

Instead, it is more important to accelerate moderately and maintain this consistency throughout the race.

Mr Lee Khim Yong, a senior lecturer with the poly’s Digital Fabrication and Additive Manufacturing Centre who is also coaching the students, said that taking part in the race also helps to train their mental strength and tenacity.

Those who drive will need to be “very calm”, take instructions well, and be able to read the situation on the ground very closely, said Mr Lee, who has a keen interest in remote-controlled cars.

The teachers had conducted sparring sessions between the students to observe how they react under stress and in different scenarios.

“For instance, if another team’s car overtakes ours, they need to be able to stay focused on the race, and continue what they are doing without panicking,” said Mr Lee.