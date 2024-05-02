Temasek Poly grad with rare bone condition wins award for perseverance, academic achievement

SINGAPORE – Ms Raphaella Gautama was only 16 when she was diagnosed with a rare condition that restricted her mobility, confining her to a wheelchair and causing frequent hospital visits.

It was 2020, the year that Ms Gautama described as the lowest point in her life because she had to deal with her diagnosis, her father dying from a stroke and her O-level examinations.

The Temasek Poly (TP) student, now 20, has a rare condition called fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, which makes muscles and tissues turn into bone, causing stiffness and limiting her movements.

“That year, everything just happened at the same time, and there was no break in the middle,” she told The Straits Times on May 2, describing the circumstances that she and her family had to go through.

Ms Gautama is one of 5,315 students in 36 full-time and 48 part-time courses graduating from TP in 2024.

Despite being in and out of the hospital, sometimes having to skip lectures or tutorials, Ms Gautama refused to let her situation define her. Instead, she learnt how to advocate for herself at home and in school, surrounded by her family, friends and lecturers who supported her.

She said that when she first started at TP, she did not know what accommodations she needed, including physical amenities like lifts and ramps, but her lecturers and the school’s special educational needs support team gave her the time to figure it out.

Ms Gautama said: “In that way, it was like a self-discovery journey to find out what I personally needed, what support I needed, and which people to look for.

“It was me taking personal responsibility, to tell myself what I need help with, instead of waiting for them to ask me.”

Ms Gautama, who graduated with a Diploma in Law and Management, said her desire to pursue law came after she saw her mother deal with legal issues regarding her father’s assets after his death.

She currently works as a paralegal in a family law firm and hopes to pursue a law degree in Singapore.

Congratulating the graduates, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said on May 2 that the polytechnic sector has become more inclusive over the years, welcoming students from various pathways, including those from Normal (Academic) streams, the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) and junior colleges.

About 4,000 ITE students are admitted into polytechnics every year, Mr Ong added, and some 300 students every year who have completed junior college decide to switch track to polytechnics.

Polytechnics have also shifted their focus from just academic strengths, by introducing aptitude-based admissions for students based on interviews and portfolios, he said.

Partnerships forged between polytechnics and industry leaders have also given students the opportunity to study a variety of courses, move on to universities, and secure good starting jobs, Mr Ong added.