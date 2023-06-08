Temasek-owned firm to invest in forest restoration project in Ghana

SINGAPORE - In a first, Temasek-owned investment platform GenZero will be investing in a forest restoration project in the African nation Ghana, which can generate carbon credits that businesses in Singapore can potentially use to offset part of their carbon tax.

In collaboration with Singapore-based AJA Climate Solutions, GenZero will be investing “north of US$20 to 30 million” (S$26 to S$40 million) to restore about 100,000 ha of degraded land in the Kwahu region of Ghana, said GenZero’s chief executive Frederick Teo on Thursday at the sidelines of the Ecosperity Week Conference.

The funds will be deployed progressively across the project’s two stages – with the first phase set to commence in the last quarter of 2023, and the second phase in 2027.

Singapore’s carbon tax which is applicable to facilities producing more than 25,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions a year, is set to increase fivefold to $25 per tonne in 2024, and subsequently $80 per tonne by the end of the decade.

But Singapore-based companies can offset 5 per cent of their taxable emissions using high-quality carbon credits.

In addition, carbon credits which are traded under the Implementation Agreement between countries – like the one signed between Singapore and Ghana at the United Nations COP27 climate conference in Egypt in 2022 – are eligible for such use.

Under these agreements, corresponding adjustments have to take place so that the avoided or abated CO2 emissions cannot be counted twice towards both Singapore and Ghana’s climate mitigation targets.

GenZero said in a statement on Thursday that Ghana is rich in diverse forest ecosystem and productive agricultural land, but has been threatened by deforestation arising from agricultural expansion and logging.

Therefore, embarking on nature-based solutions could help the country with reforestation and remove the planet-warming gas from the atmosphere, thus mitigating the effects of climate change.

The first phase of the project will focus on regenerating deforested cocoa lands and rewilding forests across Kwahu East, Kwahu South and Asante Akim North.

Asked about the carbon reducing potential of the project, chief executive and co-founder of AJA Climate Solutions John Mason said that under a high-performance scenario, “just under” 25 million tonnes of CO2 could be reduced over 30 years for the first phase of the project.

He added that the project area was once a lush forest about 40, 50 years ago, but had been heavily exploited for timber over the past few decades. The creation of a new lake in the 1960s had also led to further deforestation.

Being a cocoa-growing area, the deforestation has also led to Ghana losing more cocoa hectares year-on-year, which is damaging for the country economically, as it is among the world’s largest cocoa producers.