Coronavirus: Temasek Foundation donates 300,000 face shields for F&B staff

SINGAPORE - The Temasek Foundation is donating 300,000 face shields to frontline and back-of-house staff in the food and beverage (F&B) industry.

F&B companies keen on getting shields can register at the Facebook page of the Restaurant Association of Singapore (RAS), it said on Monday (May 18).

Distribution details will be announced at a later date.

An RAS spokesman said: "Our F&B crew continue to work tirelessly to serve Singapore. This initiative is certainly very timely as it will not only help to keep our F&B staff safe but also provide confidence to our customers that the food prepared is safe."

Ms Koh Lin-Net, the chief executive of Temasek Foundation Nurtures, added: "As we gear up to go back to work, Temasek Foundation would like to provide encouragement to our frontliners such as those in the F&B industry.

"We hope that by making available these face shields, we can help our frontliners and their customers stay safe at the food outlets."

Temasek Foundation is made up of six foundations, including Temasek Foundation Nurtures, Temasek Foundation International, and Temasek Foundation Cares.

Singapore is in the last leg of the eight-week-long circuit breaker, which officially ends on June 1.

