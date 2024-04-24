Temasek-backed food-tech centre to enhance taste, nutritional benefits of alternative proteins

SINGAPORE – To help nudge consumer acceptance of alternative proteins like plant-based meat, a new centre is looking to enhance the taste and nutritional benefits of these sustainable foods.

Temasek-backed sustainable food production platform Nurasa on April 24 officially launched its Food Tech Innovation Centre, which helps companies to scale up production of their alternative protein products and bring them closer to commercialisation.

“The centre provides a space for different companies to come together and innovate, which benefits not just Singapore but also the wider region,” said Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat at the centre’s official launch at Biopolis.

However, more can be done to reduce the costs of innovation and lower the barriers to entry for new ideas, and to create a “differentiating edge”, he added.

“Public-private partnerships, for instance, can help to accelerate innovation by kick-starting research and development in areas of emerging technology, facilitating talent exchange and minimising duplications in investments,” said DPM Heng.

The Food Tech Innovation Centre, which has been operational since early 2023, has two joint labs, which are public-private partnerships between Nurasa, contract manufacturer ScaleUp Bio, as well as A*Star and other research institutes, he noted.

These labs include a precision fermentation lab, where micro-organisms like yeast, fungi and bacteria are genetically engineered to produce key food ingredients like proteins and flavour compounds; as well as a high moisture extrusion lab, which essentially helps to shape plant-based proteins into meat-like products.

Both labs serve as small-scale manufacturing facilities for companies to produce a limited sample of products that can be used for market testing at an early stage, Nurasa’s chief executive Guo Xiuling said in an interview with reporters on April 24.

That way, companies will be able to tweak their products according to consumer feedback at an early stage, and eventually commercialise a finalised product that is accepted by the public, added Ms Guo.

Collaborations between companies at Nurasa have also made it possible to improve the taste of these alternative protein products.

For instance, Australian food-tech company Nourish Ingredients uses precision fermentation to replicate the key natural fats, or lipids, missing in alternative protein products, like plant-based chicken, to help enhance their meaty taste and aroma.

At the launch event, Nourish Ingredients worked with Cremer Sustainable Foods, a joint venture between Nurasa and German agrifood multinational Cremer, to create a plant-based chicken satay that was “enhanced” with its natural fats ingredient, which gave the dish a more meaty and juicy character.

The ingredient, known as Tastilux, was created using a type of soil-based fungus species known as Mortierella alpina that was processed using precision fermentation.

The company is still in the midst of applying for regulatory approval with the Singapore Food Agency for Tastilux to be sold to consumers.

Beyond tackling the “protein” component of one’s diet, fats also form part of the puzzle, as do fibers and other micronutrients that are essential to a consumer’s overall health. These, too, need to be taken into consideration when it comes to sustainable food production, said Ms Guo.

With Nourish Ingredients, precision fermentation was able to convert a plant-based source to plant-based protein, noted Ms Guo. But this technology can do more than just that – it can also be used for creating certain enzymes and prebiotics, which can offer consumers natural solutions that have a “low impact” on the environment.

After starting with plant-based innovations, the company now has more capabilities to “include much broader nutrition-focused innovations, and invite more start-ups (in the space) to create holistic solutions for consumers”, she added.