Telok Blangah, Harbourfront MRT stations to close 1 platform each from Jan 20 for Circle Line works

SINGAPORE – One platform each at the Telok Blangah and HarbourFront Circle Line (CCL) MRT stations will be closed from Jan 20 to May 24, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and rail operator SMRT said on Jan 16.

This is to facilitate track works for the integration of Stage 6 of the CCL with the existing network. The Circle Line 6 extension will add three stations between HarbourFront and Marina Bay MRT stations, closing the loop for CCL. The stations are Keppel, Cantonment and Prince Edward Road. Stage 6 is slated to start operations in 2026, according to LTA’s website.

During the temporary closure of the platforms, a shuttle train will operate on the other platform between HarbourFront and Labrador Park stations at 10-minute intervals.

CCL trains will turn around alternately at Kent Ridge and Labrador Park stations instead of HarbourFront station.

During peak hours, passengers travelling between Kent Ridge and Labrador Park stations can expect trains to arrive at five-minute intervals.

LTA and SMRT advised passengers to refer to train announcements and platform display panels for information on which station the train will end its service at.

As an alternative to the CCL during the platform closures, passengers can use 11 public bus services (10, 30, 57, 61, 93, 97, 100, 143, 166, 188 and 963).

Additionally, an Express Shuttle Bus Service (E31) will ply HarbourFront, Telok Blangah, Labrador Park and Kent Ridge stations at intervals of 10 to 15 minutes during peak hours on weekdays between 6am and 10am, and from 5pm to 9pm, according to the joint statement.

Those travelling to or from Haw Par Villa and Pasir Panjang stations can also use existing bus services, such as 10, 30, 143 or 188.

Passengers are advised to check LTA’s MyTransport.SG mobile app and LTA’s and SMRT’s social media platforms for more details. Station staff will also be deployed at the affected stations to guide passengers.