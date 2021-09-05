Telegram chat groups become online marketplace for illegal drugs in Singapore

Submitted by hermesauto on Sep 5, 2021, 5:00 am
A drug seller explaining the process (left) on a Telegram chat group and a positive "review" left by a user.
A drug seller explaining the process (left) on a Telegram chat group and a positive "review" left by a user.
PHOTOS: SCREENGRABS FROM TELEGRAM
SINGAPORE - With a few taps on a smartphone and the right search terms, the Telegram messaging app becomes an online marketplace for illegal drugs, unauthorised prescription medicine and drug paraphernalia.

Checks by The Straits Times on 20 Telegram chat groups selling drugs and drug paraphernalia found that most had about 300 to 500 members while a few had more than 700 subscribers.

Checks by The Straits Times found many chat groups selling drugs on Telegram.
Wong Yang
Zaihan Mohamed Yusof
