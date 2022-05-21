Telcos commit to more than $3 million worth of data for 30,000 beneficiaries

SINGAPORE - Customers of the three major telcos here will be able to donate their unused data to vulnerable individuals as part of an initiative to build a digitally connected and inclusive society.

The Data for All scheme was launched on Saturday (May 21) by Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo at the first Digital for Life Festival, organised by the Infocomm Media Development Authority.

The telcos - M1, Singtel and StarHub - have each committed to providing 10,000 mobile data lines, which will collectively support 30,000 beneficiaries.

Valued at more than $3 million, the initiative will benefit children, young people and seniors from low-income families, as well as people with disabilities and their caregivers.

For instance, users of Singtel's Gomo mobile plan can donate their extra data, the telco will then consolidate the data into Hi! SIM cards that will be distributed to 10,000 vulnerable seniors.

Users of StarHub's Giga can lend a helping hand through a redemption in the Giga app while M1 users can pledge data by liking and resharing social media posts by the telco.

The initiative is backed by public organisations, social service agencies and community partners.

The Ministry of Social and Family Development's Community Link will assist in reaching out to children and young people from low-income families.

AMKFSC Community Services, Care Corner, Lions Befrienders, NTUC Health and Thye Hua Kwan Moral Charities will reach out to seniors from low-income families.

SG Enable will link up with people with disabilities and their caregivers.

The nine-day Digital for Life Festival will be held from today to May 29.

The first weekend will see on-site activities, such as blockchain workshops and sessions on navigating a POSB digibank mobile app, at Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre on May 21 and 22.

Activities at Heartbeat@Bedok on May 28 and 29 include getting tips on how to be a cybersafe family and go cashless using a FairPrice app at the supermarket chain.