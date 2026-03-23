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Among the services that saw reports of disruptions on Downdetector were Singtel, Starhub, M1, Discord and Whatsapp.

SINGAPORE – Users reported disruptions in a slew of internet-based services in the afternoon on March 23, with telco Singtel experiencing the largest temporary spike.

Among the services that had reports of disruptions on Downdetector, which tracks service outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, were Starhub , M1, Discord and WhatsApp.

Reports about these services spiked at around 3.40pm and fell within 15 minutes.

Singtel reached a peak of over 9,800 reports at 3.42pm, compared with a baseline of five.

The reports for other services peaked at numbers between 50 and over 100, up from the usual numbers of two to three.

Half the reports related to Singtel were for broadband internet issues and 29 per cent were about mobile internet problems.

At almost 4pm, the number of reports concerning Singtel plunged to around 1,700.

In a Facebook post at 4.08pm, Singtel said that it was aware that “some customers are experiencing some connectivity issues” and that its engineers were investigating.