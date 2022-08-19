TEL3 on track to open this year: What to do near the 11 new MRT stations

SINGAPORE - Another 11 MRT stations on Stage 3 of the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) are set to open by the end of this year, as all civil and structural works as well as systems integration and testing activities have been completed.

On Wednesday (Aug 17), the Land Transport Authority handed over the 11 stations to SMRT for the rail operator to carry out further operational testing over the next few months in preparation for the opening.

While TEL Stage 3 has 13 stations, two of them - Mount Pleasant and Marina South - will remain closed until developments around them are ready.

Here are the 11 stations that are set to open this year, and the landmarks near them.

1. Stevens