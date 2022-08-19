TEL3 on track to open this year: What to do near the 11 new MRT stations

SINGAPORE - Another 11 MRT stations on Stage 3 of the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) are set to open by the end of this year, as all civil and structural works as well as systems integration and testing activities have been completed.
On Wednesday (Aug 17), the Land Transport Authority handed over the 11 stations to SMRT for the rail operator to carry out further operational testing over the next few months in preparation for the opening.
While TEL Stage 3 has 13 stations, two of them - Mount Pleasant and Marina South - will remain closed until developments around them are ready.
Here are the 11 stations that are set to open this year, and the landmarks near them.
1. Stevens
The station along Stevens Road in Bukit Timah is already a Downtown Line station.
Nearby landmarks include Raffles Town Club and Singapore Chinese Girls' School. There is also the Equatorial condominium complex, which used to be one of Singapore's most famous luxury hotels, the Hotel Equatorial.
2. Napier
The station in Napier Road is near Gleneagles Hospital, the Botanic Gardens and several embassies including the Australian High Commission, the United States Embassy, the Embassy of Indonesia, the Embassy of China and Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The Dempsey Hill dining enclave is a short bus ride away.
3. Orchard Boulevard
Located slightly off Orchard Road along Orchard Boulevard, the station is near hotels such as The St. Regis Singapore, the Regent Singapore and JEN Singapore Tanglin by Shangri-La. It is also near the Singapore Tourism Board and the Hard Rock Cafe.
4. Orchard
Orchard MRT station is already on the North-South Line. Alighting here will give commuters access to Orchard Road and its malls including Wheelock Place, Ion Orchard and Wisma Atria.
5. Great World
The station in River Valley Road is near Great World City and Kim Seng Park, named after Peranakan philanthropist Tan Kim Seng. There are also many condominium complexes like Yong An Park in the area, as well as the Amped Trampoline Park, which is the first facility of its kind, equipped with nearly 50 trampolines in an indoor studio.
6. Havelock
Havelock MRT station in Zion Road is near Concorde Shopping Centre and the waterfront avenue next to Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel Singapore.
It is also near Bukit Ho Swee, where one of the most major kampung fires broke out in 1961 and destroyed the homes of nearly 16,000 people.
Within walking distance is the Taoist Giok Hong Tian Temple, which has survived multiple fires in Singapore's history and is today one of the oldest temples in the country.
7. Outram Park
Outram Park MRT station in Outram Road will become a major interchange connected to three lines: the TEL, the East-West Line and the North-East Line.
The station is located near the Singapore General Hospital, Outram Polyclinic, the Health Promotion Board, the National Dental Centre and the Health Sciences Authority building.
Also within walking distance is the Everton Park area lined with conservation shophouses, private art galleries, cafes and pottery studios.
8. Maxwell
Maxwell MRT station in Neil Road is near the Kreta Ayer People's Theatre, funded by public donations in 1969 to bring Chinese opera to the public.
The station is located next to the famous Maxwell Food Centre, and near many religious sites such as the Sri Mariamman Temple and Thian Hock Keng Temple, as well as Ann Siang Road, known for its nightlife.
9. Shenton Way
This station in Park Street is at the heart of the Central Business District, near the UIC Building, Shenton House and the Marina One towers.
10. Marina Bay
Like Outram Park station, Marina Bay station in Park Street will be connected to three MRT lines: TEL, Circle Line and North-South Line. It is near the Marina One towers and Marina Bay Financial Centre.
11. Gardens by the Bay
This station will give commuters another option to get to Gardens by the Bay.
The attraction is currently served by Bayfront MRT station, which is an interchange station on the Circle Line and the Downtown Line.
The Marina Barrage is also near this new station, which is located in Marina Gardens Drive.