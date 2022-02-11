Thomson-East Coast Line trains to start later on weekends from Feb 26 to May 29

SINGAPORE - Train services on the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) from Woodlands North station to Caldecott station will start later at 8am on weekends from Feb 26 to May 29.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) and SMRT said on Friday (Feb 11) that this is so there are more engineering hours for technicians to test the systems and trains on the TEL.

Timings for the last train on weekends will remain unchanged. Timings for the first and last trains on weekdays will also not be affected.

For those who need to travel before 8am on these weekends, SMRT and LTA suggested that they use existing bus services such as 162/162M, 167, 855, 856 and 980.

They can also use some of these bus services to transfer to other rail lines, such as the North-South Line or the Circle Line.

LTA and SMRT advised commuters to check LTA and SMRT Facebook and Twitter accounts for updates.