Teenager who visited Johor for early birthday celebrations dies after motorcycle accident

SINGAPORE - Two weeks before his 18th birthday, Joshua Tan and his girlfriend visited Johor for an early celebration. The trip took a tragic turn when, on May 4, they were thrown off their rented motorcycle, and Joshua died the following day, 16 hours after emergency surgery.

The accident took place at around 1.30 pm in Kukup, Johor. Joshua was directed to a hospital in Johor by a local doctor, and called a private-hire Grab car at about 3pm.

He reached Columbia Asia Hospital three hours later, where he was found to have suffered internal haemorrhaging and a damaged liver, and required immediate surgery. The private car driver stepped forward to act as a guarantor for the teenager, who was underaged, offering his house and car as collateral.

The 17-year-old, who was the youngest of three brothers, fell unconscious after surgery and died around noon on May 5.

Lianhe Zaobao reported on Monday (May 7) that Joshua, who studied at PSB Academy here, did not have a motorcycle licence. Unfamiliar road conditions and excessive speed may have caused him to lose control, his brother told a reporter.

The family, who had not been informed about the trip,learnt about the accident from Joshua's girlfriend and rushed to the hospital that evening.

The funeral service for Joshua will be conducted on Wednesday (May 9), at Mandai Crematorium. The wake is currently being held at Block 327 Anchorvale Road.