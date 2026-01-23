Teenager to be charged after allegedly dragging, injuring police officer while fleeing on PMD

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A teenager is slated to be charged on Jan 24 with voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from the discharge of his duty.

SINGAPORE – A teenager is slated to be charged on J an 24 after he allegedly dragged a police officer while fleeing on a personal mobility device (PMD), leaving the officer with facial injuries that required stitches.

The police said on Jan 23 that the 17-year-old was arrested for his suspected involvement in a case of voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from the discharge of his duty.

The incident occurred on Jan 22 at about 10.30pm , when the police were alerted to a group of young people causing excessive noise in the vicinity of Block 305A Punggol Road .

When they arrived at the scene, the group scattered in different directions. The teenager, who was on a PMD, was stopped by the officer, who held on to the handlebar of the PMD and the boy’s arm.

The teenager then allegedly abruptly accelerated the PMD, dragging the officer for a distance before the latter fell. He sustained lacerations to his forehead, left eye brow a nd left cheek.

The police said the teenager later crashed th e PMD into a nearby pillar and was arrested shortly after.

The officer received about 20 stitches fo r his facial injuries and was given 13 days of medical leave.

The teenager will be charged with voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from the discharge of his duty. The offence carries a prison term of up to seven years, and a fine or caning.

Investigations are ongoing.

In their statement, the police said they have zero tolerance for acts of violence against police officers or public servants carrying out their duties, and will not hesitate to take firm action against those who endanger the safety of officers.