Teen pilot stops in S'pore on solo flight around the world

Teen pilot Zara Rutherford last Friday made it to Singapore's shores after a delay in Jakarta due to bad weather.

The Republic is the 53rd stop in her bid to become the youngest woman to fly solo around the world.

The 19-year-old Belgian-British pilot left Kortrijk-Wevelgem Airport in western Belgium in August and is now more than halfway along on her 52,000km expedition.

She had been scheduled to arrive at Seletar Airport last Thursday.

She said of the delay: "It's all part of the adventure. I'm just taking it one step at a time and making sure that I get home safely."

She had planned to complete her journey, which would take her over 52 countries and five continents, by Christmas. However, it took longer than expected in the earlier legs of Russia and Alaska. She now expects to finish her journey in the middle of next month.

It was challenging in northern Russia and Siberia as there are vast unpopulated areas without runways there, said Ms Rutherford in an interview with The Straits Times on Friday.

"If weather was bad there, I either had to find a way around it or turn back, but it's really scary because you don't know if you can go back to the original airfield. I also had to think about fuel," she said.

Ms Rutherford, who flies a bespoke Shark Aircraft, one of the world's fastest ultralight aircraft, hopes to break the record held by Ms Shaesta Wais, who became the youngest woman to fly solo around the world at the age of 30 in 2017.

The youngest male record holder, Mason Andrews, was 18 when he made his journey in 2018.

Apart from breaking records, a key aim of Ms Rutherford's mission is to create awareness and inspire more girls and young women to take up Stem (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) subjects and pursue careers in aviation.