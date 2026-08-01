Teen last seen in Changi Village has been found
- A 17-year-old boy named Fong Jun Kai Titus has been reported missing in Singapore.
- He was last seen near 1 Changi Village Road on August 1 at about 6.50pm, wearing a red T-shirt and black pants.
- Police are appealing for information and can be contacted at 1800-255-0000 or via their website; all information will be kept confidential.
AI generated
SINGAPORE – A 17-year-old boy who was reported missing on Aug 1 has been found, the police said in an update on Aug 2.
The police on Aug 1 issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Fong Jun Kai Titus who was last seen near 1 Changi Village Road on Aug 1 at about 6.50pm, wearing a red T-shirt, black pants. He was also carrying a beige pouch.