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Teen last seen in Changi Village has been found

Fong Jun Kai Titus was last seen in Changi Village at 6.50pm on Aug 1.

SINGAPORE – A 17-year-old boy who was reported missing on Aug 1 has been found, the police said in an update on Aug 2.

The police on Aug 1 issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Fong Jun Kai Titus who was last seen near 1 Changi Village Road on Aug 1 at about 6.50pm, wearing a red T-shirt, black pants. He was also carrying a beige pouch.