Teen in hospital after fight with Sengkang coffee shop hawker; police investigating

SINGAPORE - A teenager was taken to hospital following an argument with a hawker in a Sengkang coffee shop on Sunday (April 24).

A video of the incident, which was circulated on social media, shows a young man flipping a tray at a hawker, who reacts by attacking him with a ladle.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, the police said they were alerted to a case of voluntarily causing hurt at Block 455 Sengkang West Avenue at about 5.50pm on Sunday.

They confirmed that a 17-year-old was taken to hospital while conscious and that a 51-year-old man is helping with police investigations.

In the video, the hawker is seen talking to the teenager across the stall counter, but the conversation becomes progressively heated.

The teen then flips a tray at the hawker, who then grabs a ladle, steps out of the stall and starts hitting the youth with it. Other people in the coffee shop then rush over to intervene.

Police investigations are ongoing.