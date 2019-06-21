Teen gets 9 stitches on face after being cut at Jewel's mirror maze

A 14-year-old girl who was playing at the mirror maze attraction at Canopy Park in Jewel Changi Airport suffered a cut on her face that required nine stitches.

A Jewel spokesman confirmed the incident, which occurred around 5.15pm on Wednesday.

"First aid was immediately administered by the attraction ranger on duty when the guest discovered the injury upon exiting the maze," said the spokesman.

The teenager's aunt, Ms Susan Goh, 45, posted a photo of her niece's wound on Facebook that evening.

Ms Goh, a property agent, told The Straits Times that her niece had been playing in the maze with five other children when the incident occurred.

The girl was not aware that she was cut until one of the other children she was playing with in the maze pointed it out to her.

The girl wanted to clean the wound with a piece of tissue but was stopped by her mother, who could tell that it was a deep cut, said Ms Goh.

Staff at the attraction took the teenager, who will turn 15 next month, to a clinic in Terminal 3 to seek medical attention.

As her wound required stitches on her face, the doctor referred her to a hospital for treatment.

She received nine stitches, and the doctor said there would likely be scarring, said Ms Goh.

"Thankfully, it is not life-threatening," she said, adding that she had posted the photo on Facebook to warn others to be careful when visiting such attractions, especially when parental supervision is not mandatory.

The Jewel spokesman said: "We regret the guest's unfortunate experience and wish her a smooth recovery. We urge all guests to stay aware of their personal safety while having fun at the attractions."

Last Friday, a woman injured her hand after tripping while on the sky nets attraction at Canopy Park.

In response to queries following the incident, a Jewel spokesman said the attractions at Canopy Park, which opened to the public on June 10, had undergone numerous safety tests before they were certified safe for operations.