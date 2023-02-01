Teen detained under ISA planned to declare caliphate on Coney Island, bomb army camp, stab people

SINGAPORE – A self-radicalised 18-year-old student was detained in December 2022, after he made plans to take part in armed violence in Singapore and abroad in support of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

Muhammad Irfan Danyal Mohamad Nor had plans to stab and kill non-believers in dark alleys here, carry out a mass-casualty attack at the Amoy Quee Camp by recruiting a suicide car bomber, and construct a C4 explosive device to bomb the Keramat Habib Noh grave site at Haji Muhammad Salleh Mosque in Tanjong Pagar.

The teenager also intended to declare Coney Island an ISIS wilayat (province) in the hope that it would be recognised by ISIS as an official affiliate of the terrorist group.

He was arrested by the Internal Security Department (ISD) a few days before he planned to take the bai’ah (pledge of allegiance) to then ISIS leader Abu al-Hasan al-Hashimi al-Quraishi at the weekend of Nov 12, 2022, wearing his National Cadet Corps (NCC) uniform and a self-made ISIS flag and headband.

ISD said on Wednesday that Irfan is believed to have acted alone and had not radicalised others. His family members were not aware of his attack plans or intention to take part in armed violence overseas.

The teenager began getting radicalised in 2020 after coming across YouTube videos by foreign extremist preacher Zakir Naik. After watching many of the preacher’s videos, Irfan watched videos of other foreign extremist preachers such as Ahmed Deedat.

He also participated in online discussions where he was exposed to ISIS propaganda and developed an interest in ISIS and admiration for the mujahideen (fighters) featured in videos.

By late 2021, he started taking photos of himself in a ski mask, with his index finger raised to represent the concept of tawhid, mimicking the ISIS fighters he had seen online. The tawhid hand sign, symbolising the Islamic theological concept of the oneness of God, has been appropriated by terrorist groups like ISIS.