Teen arrested for suspected armed robbery with karambit in Jurong West

SINGAPORE - A 17-year-old boy was arrested after he allegedly robbed a man in Jurong West while armed with a karambit.

In a statement on Dec 19, the police said they were alerted to a case of armed robbery along Jurong West Street 93 at about 10.35pm on Dec 18.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the teenager had allegedly swung a karambit towards the victim and demanded for him to hand over his mobile phone and gold ring.

The police established the teenager’s identity and arrested him the next morning, seizing a mobile phone, gold ring and a karambit as case exhibits.

He is expected to be charged on Dec 20 with the offence of robbery when armed or with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt.

If found guilty, he could be jailed for between five and 20 years, and receive at least 12 strokes of the cane.

The police said they “will not tolerate such brazen acts of crime and will spare no effort to apprehend such offenders and deal with them in accordance with the law”.

Members of the public who encounter such cases are advised to remain calm, take note of the perpetrator’s physical appearance and distinctive features, and call the police as soon as possible.