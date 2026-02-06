Teen arrested for allegedly tampering with police camera in Punggol

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The police had deployed a police mobile camera at Punggol Town Square to deter and detect crime in the area.

SINGAPORE – A 14-year-o ld boy was arrested on Feb 4 after he allegedly tampered with a police mobile camera in Punggol on at least two occasions.

The police said on Feb 6 that the camera, also known as a Mobicam, was deployed at Punggol Town Square on Jan 12 to deter and detect crime in the area.

On Jan 22 , the teenager was recorded forcefully adjusting the Mobicam from its original viewing angle, resulting in a system disruption.

Rectification works were needed to restore its functionality, said the police.

On Feb 2, the same teenager was again recorded forcefully adjusting the Mobicam out of position, necessitating further repair.

Following investigations, officers from the Ang Mo Kio Police Division identified the teenager and arrested him on Feb 4.

Those found guilty of committing mischief and thereby causing disruption to key services could face up to 10 years’ imprisonment, a fine or both.

Police said that investigations into the boy’s involvement in this offence, as well as other unrelated offences, are ongoing.

They added that they take a serious view of any act that interferes with police equipment or undermines community safety and security.